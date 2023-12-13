It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Halsey, with her latest album — If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails — coming out in 2021. Now, though, she has offered fans an update about her next album, which will be her fifth.

In a live video broadcast yesterday (December 12), Halsey declared she’s working on a new album, saying, “There’s so much I want to tell you guys about it, but it doesn’t feel right to tell you until… you kind of have to, like, experience it. It’s not something I can explain without hearing it and getting the full context and the full picture. Yeah, I’m super excited but I’m also super nervous about it… super nervous about it… in a good way, in a nervous excitement way, like how I felt before I put out Badlands. I think you guys are going to love it, I do.”

She later added, “The album is not about feeling good. […] The album is about feeling bad, but about feeling bad together.

It was announced last month that she is set to co-headline Lollapalooza India (alongside the Jonas Brothers and Sting) in January 2024, so perhaps she’ll have some new music out by then.