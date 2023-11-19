Last week, organizers forLollapalooza unveiled next year’s lineups for Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. Now, the roster for India has been revealed, with Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and Sting set to headline.

On January 27 and 28, 2024, the musicians will take over the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai for the multi-day event. Other notable acts on the lineup include OneRepublic, Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, Jpegmafia, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, Anoushka Shankar, and Parvaaz. View the full lineup below.

Lollapalooza India is one of the newest installments of the festival. In a statement shared with Business Standard, founder, Perry Farrell spoke about the decision to bring the show to India. “The music of India is transcendental, and it draws our spirits East. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education, utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground,” said Farrell. :You may be excited, and we are equally as excited.”

Lollapalooza India 2024 will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The event will take place on January 27 and 28, 2024. Tickets for the general public are on sale now. Find more information here.

