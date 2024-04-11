Coachella 2024 is days away, and Reneé Rapp is ready to leave it all out there. On Wednesday, April 10, Pop Crave posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of Rapp’s Coachella billboard. “GOOD T*TS AND BIG HEART,” the billboard displays, which is perfectly Reneé Rapp-coded.

Rapp is known for her blunt confidence and humor, so it wouldn’t be outlandish to think that she just decided to advertise her Coachella 2024 set with this as a standalone message. However, the truth is that it comes from the second verse of Rapp’s 2023 song “Tummy Hurts,” in which Rapp sings, “I just want some recognition / For having good tits and a big hеart / I can’t believe I let you hit it / In hindsight, that might be the worst part.” It’s a track from Rapp’s extremely successful debut studio album, Snow Angel.

Last week, similarly tongue-in-cheek billboards from Coachella 2024 headliner Tyler, The Creator. Rapp is scheduled to perform on Sunday, April 14, and Sunday, April 21.

Coachella 2024 will kick off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Friday, April 12, with headliner Lana Del Rey, who will return on Friday, April 19. Tyler, The Creator will headline on Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 20. Doja Cat will bring it home with headlining sets on Sunday, April 14, and Sunday, April 21.