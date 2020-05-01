Since releasing his fifth studio album Colores, J Balvin has aimed to debut a video alongside each one of the color-coded tracks. So far, Balvin has shared visuals to his tracks “Verde,” “Rojo,” “Amarillo,” “Blanco,” and “Gris.” Now, the singer expands on his whimsical world with a vibrant video for “Rosa.”

Directed by Colin Tilley, who directed Balvin’s previous Colores videos, the visual opens in the singer’s paradise. Bathed in hot pink, Balvin surveys his rose-tinted Garden Of Eden. But the viewer quickly discovers that his utopia isn’t devoid of violence. Rather, it’s a martial arts training ground. The singer must battle his martial arts master to prove his worth as a fighter.

The visual arrives on the heels of Colores. With the rhythmic record, Balvin returns to he reggaeton roots. Pivoting from his former catalog, Balvin opted to limit the number of features on the record and instead shines as a solo songwriter. In a recent interview with Apple Music, Balvin detailed how he managed to choose ten songs for the album from a list of 40 he had written: “What we’d do was we’d play the song and close our eyes, and each one of us would name the color that the song made us feel,” J Balvin said. “The color that prevailed, that was the song’s name.”

Watch the “Rosa” video above.

Colores is out now via Universal. Get it here.