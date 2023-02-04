Saint Jhn has garnered much buzz over the years, especially as some of his songs, like “Roses” have gone viral on TikTok.

While Saint Jhn is enjoying the ride, he admits that sometimes, life can get overwhelming. On his new single, “Overstimulated,” the rapper/singer details the complex and sometimes contradicting feelings he deals with on a daily basis.

“I am overstimulated and bored at the same time / I’m indecisive, please forgive me when I change minds / Two fingers in the air, but these are not for gang signs / We from the same hood, but we are not the same kind,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Last month, Saint Jhn shared his nuanced train of thought in an interview with SSENSE. He revealed that while he often finds himself feeling impressed, very rarely is his mind blown.

“When was the last time you saw real innovation? Innovation is absent right now,” he said. “We’re seeing technological innovation, but outside of that, is every other sector of art and culture innovating? Are we just retracing sh*t? People are finding things and putting twists on them. If we retrace steps, we might just revisit another era after this.”

You can listen to “Overstimulated” above.