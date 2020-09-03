Jennifer Lopez has been in the entertainment business for over two decades, so she’s used to meeting big-name celebrities. But the same can’t be said for J. Lo’s daughter, who was absolutely starstruck upon meeting her idol Billie Eilish. Lopez revealed that seeing her daughter’s reaction made her have a newfound appreciation for her own fans.

Lopez recently sat down with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez on his podcast The Corp With A-Rod And Big Cat. During the interview, Lopez recounted the time her and her daughter saw Eilish in concert.

“Emme, my daughter is in love with her. We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, ‘Oh my god, we’re bonding right now. It’s amazing,'” Lopez said. “I was just on tour and she was on tour with me. Right at the end of the tour, we went to go see Billie Eilish. Every night, I was doing meet-and-greets with my fans. Every night they cry and they hug you and you get used to it, it’s a beautiful thing. […] And then I watch my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish.”

Saying the moment made her have an “out of body experience,” Lopez continued: “She walked in the room after the concert, and my daughter goes [gasps with hand over her mouth]. And I looked at her, and I’m like, ‘What’s the matter?’ and she’s, literally, the tears because since she’s eight years old, and how she’s twelve, she’s idolized this girl. For whatever reason, her songs and the words she says she connects to, and she loves her style.” Lopez explained. “It was a mind-blowing experience. It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter,” she added. “All of it, it was like a full circle moment. We love Billie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez said performing at the Super Bowl halftime show was the was of the most “high-stress moments” of her whole career:

“Leading up to it, I think I was more nervous than on the day. For me, preparation meets the moment. I was so prepared, that in the moment, I was just ready to go. It was like a thoroughbred in the gates, like, ‘Please let me out of the gates, please let me go.’ […] But leading up to it was probably the most nerve-wracking, and Alex can attest to this, most high-stress moments of my whole career. I could never have imaged it would be so stressful. And I think it’s because everybody understands the weight of it, and that fact that it’s 100 percent live and a thousand different things could go wrong.”

Watch Lopez’s full interview on The Corp With A-Rod And Big Cat above and hear her gush about Eilish around the 35-minute mark.