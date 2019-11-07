About a month ago now, it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Given that this gig is the biggest music performance of the year and that only a select few artists have gotten the honor, it’s a pretty big deal for Lopez. In fact, when she was offered the performance, she was apparently moved to tears.

Alex Rodriguez (Lopez’s fiance) was a guest on the Wednesday edition of Today, and when the conversation turned to Lopez’s upcoming performance, Rodriguez revealed that the moment she realized she would be on stage at halftime was an emotional one, especially since she had nearly landed the gig before. He said, “It’s been a dream of hers her whole life. I mean, who doesn’t want to play at the Super Bowl, right? She’s always wanted it, she’s been close a few times, and when we got that call from Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled, and she was in tears.” He then added that she and Shakira are working on the performance now and have been for a while, saying, “She’s been rehearsing for like six weeks.”

In a statement from earlier this year, Lopez said, “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl. And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Lopez and Shakira have about three months left to get ready, as Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.