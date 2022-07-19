Jessie Ware is back, and ready to take us on a brand new journey. On her latest single, “Free Yourself,” Ware finds liberation on the dancefloor as she gets lost in the music.

The funky house-disco-inspired self-empowering anthem is produced by Clarence Coffee Jr., along with Stuart Price, both of whom give the song an infectious touch with groovy pianos and thumping kickdrum.

“Free yourself / Keep on moving up that mountain top / Why don’t you please yourself? / If it feels so good then don’t you, baby don’t you stop?,” Ware sings, offering us a taste of her upcoming fifth album.

“‘Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” said Ware in a statement. “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions and to feel joyful, because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again.”

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Ware revealed just how she’s feeling upon the kickoff of her new era.

“I feel empowered. I feel confident. I feel really raring to go,” she said.

In addition to new music, Ware will support Harry Styles during his Love On Tour for five dates at Chicago’s United Center this October.

Check out “Free Yourself” above.