Jewel knows her preferred version of the national anthem, and she’s sticking to it. The four-time Grammy nominee delivered it acoustically ahead of February’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game and generated myriad reactions on Twitter, including people’s thoughts on her patchwork ensemble.

On Sunday, May 28, Jewel broke out a monochrome white two-piece — complete with a cowgirl hat and checkered scarf — but her acoustic rendition of the national anthem was the same.

.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500 📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

Yet again, people on Twitter reacted, and depending on where you look, Jewel either performed the best or worst national anthem of all time.

“I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice!” a Twitter user going by TG MOMMA LAURA wrote. Someone else named Barb Spurgin “loved it,” and the dichotomous reactions continued.

This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem. It was to the point of being disrespectful. https://t.co/LAVSt1YZ6x — Jacob 🇺🇸🏁 (@JacobRE1996) May 28, 2023

jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date — boone (@im_boone) May 28, 2023

Jewel just did the best national anthem I’ve ever heard in my life I’m not exaggerating — shakira (@shakkattackk) May 28, 2023

I LOVED IT!!! Gorgeous. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Ginger Avenger (@thedavidpayton) May 29, 2023

I was expecting to hear a change in the lyrics from all the media . I sang along with her waiting and nothing happened. I don't understand what the problem is. She knew all the lyrics and sang it beautifully. It was a lil different but she ain't the first , won't be last. — MandaBme (@ManderBme) May 29, 2023

Likely one of the best versions I’ve heard. Artists have artistic license to make slight changes and this is melodically in line with the original. She just sang different partials up or down that would fit the chord. One. Of. The. Best. Ever. — William P. Smith, Ed.D. (@William_PSmith) May 28, 2023

Hmm 🤔 I was expecting to hate it hearing the uproar. I thought it was a nice arrangement and fit her style. Personally, I’ve never really cared for her or her voice, but there has certainly been much worse renditions of our national anthem than this one. — Johnny Jeff (@jjeffyjeff) May 28, 2023

As a former Navy musician, who has played and sung this song easily over 1,000 times in various settings, tha answer on this very loose rendition is a Hard Pass. Love Jewel-but the anthem isn’t a 90s pop ballad. 😞 — BK (@GenXUnderground) May 28, 2023

Jewel’s appearance at the Indy 500 seemed personal for her. Ahead of the race, she shared what appears to be a throwback video of her riding a mini race car. On Instagram, she shared a sit-down discussing mental health stigmas alongside IndyCar driver David Malukas.

I’m singing the National Anthem this Sunday, May 28th at the #Indy500. If you'd like to tune in, this will be broadcast live on @nbc and streaming live on @peacock 🏁 @IMS pic.twitter.com/OFIDkD37or — Jewel (@jeweljk) May 26, 2023

“I remember doing the anthem at a Super Bowl once, and I knew the song. I was really prepared. I was really calm. And when I stepped up to the mic, my heart rate did its own thing,” Jewel said in the Instagram clip. “That made me out of breath, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait, now I have to sing this out of breath,’ and that was so different.”

In other words, maybe people shouldn’t rush to judgment every time Jewel sings the national anthem.