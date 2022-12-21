When John Mayer was announced as this week’s guest on the former-Barstool-Sports-turned-female-empowerment podcast, Call Her Daddy, fans — both of the show and a certain A-list pop star — were outraged. The host, Alex Cooper, had previously been campaigning to have the star on a future episode… considering Mayer’s appearance was just as cringey as some suspected, it seems any chance of Taylor Swift coming on has been squashed.

During the episode, Mayer, who felt compelled to bring his guitar on a podcast, played “Dancing In A Burning Room” and “Why Georgia.” As listeners likely wanted more chaotic musings than music, Cooper delivered by asking the 45-year-old, “Do you do this before you have sex with someone?”

His answer might not come as a surprise to many, but he went on to double down, making it even weirder of a response than we ever suspected.

“No, I do it after sometimes,” Mayer replied. “No, you should never play guitar to have sex with someone, but a little naked guitar playing after is very memorable. With a little gut hanging over, sitting Indian-style on the edge of the bed. It’s nice! I like seeing the way people fold up all weird when they sit up. No matter who you are, you look weird when you sit up. And it’s cute.”

Mayer claimed he “doesn’t really date” anymore and hasn’t since 2016. This has partially shut down rumors after the musician was linked to 23-year-old Kiernan Shipka last month.