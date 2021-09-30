After making a show-stopping comeback with their 2019 album, the Jonas Brothers have been exploring a more groovy side to their pop sound. Once again showing off their kinetic energy, the boyband return with a vibrant video to their recently released single, “Who’s In Your Head.”

While the song itself was co-written by Britney Spears and N’SYNC collaborators Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, the visual was directed by Christian Breslauer. It follows several different women as the Jonas Brothers try to imagine the various scenarios currently occupying their thoughts. This gives way to Joe sitting naked in a giant cup of coffee, Nick free-falling through space, and the three brothers performing in a giant slab of wet concrete.

Watch the Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” video above and find their upcoming Remember This Tour dates below.

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

10/02 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10/05 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amp

10/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

10/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl