After making a show-stopping comeback with their 2019 album, the Jonas Brothers have been exploring a more groovy side to their pop sound. Once again showing off their kinetic energy, the boyband return with a vibrant video to their recently released single, “Who’s In Your Head.”
While the song itself was co-written by Britney Spears and N’SYNC collaborators Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, the visual was directed by Christian Breslauer. It follows several different women as the Jonas Brothers try to imagine the various scenarios currently occupying their thoughts. This gives way to Joe sitting naked in a giant cup of coffee, Nick free-falling through space, and the three brothers performing in a giant slab of wet concrete.
Watch the Jonas Brothers' "Who's In Your Head" video above
