Julia Wolf is quickly turning heads in the pop space for getting as far as she has an independent artist. Garnering the support from streaming giant Spotify, Wolf is unafraid to comment on society’s ridiculous double standards on breakout tracks like “RBF: Part 1” and “Resting B*tch Face: Part 2.” Now, Wolf is readying a longer project for release this October called Girls In Purgatory, and the EP will mark the two-year anniversary of the first song she wrote.

That full project is still a few weeks away, but in the meantime, she’s shared another new track called “Falling In Love.” While that song title might not seem original, the song’s take on the subject is in a lane all by itself. Referencing mood rings just like her fellow summer 2021 pop icons Kississippi and Lorde, the song begins with an exasperated voice memo from Wolf about trying to write a love song without actually experiencing the feelings. “Until it happens, I’m not writing about it,” she decides.

Instead, the song is about how it feels to wonder if finding someone perfect is only going to happen for everyone else. Combining her razor sharp melodies with itchy beats, Wolf just keeps refining her glitchy pop sound with every new release. Listen above and look for Girls In Purgatory out October 7.