After a lengthy hiatus, chart-topping return, and a global pandemic, Justin Bieber is finally once again performing to massive audiences. In his 2020 Seasons YouTube docuseries, the global superstar explained how a combination of health issues, burnout, and anxiety led him to cancel his 2017 Purpose tour. But now, Bieber is set to chart his return to the stage in a new documentary.

Titled Our World, Bieber’s new documentary is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 8. Created by filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, who also worked on Demi Lovato’s Dancing With The Devil documentary, Our World will follow Bieber as he prepares for his New Year’s Eve 2020 livestream show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton, his first performance in three years.

Speaking about Our World in a statement, Bieber noted the feeling of connection that comes with live performances:

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Watch a teaser of Bieber’s Our World documentary below.

Our World premieres 10/8 on Prime Video.