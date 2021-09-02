After all the destruction the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti have caused, a number of celebrities are stepping forward to help with relief efforts. One of them is Justin Bieber, who just launched a fundraiser to help victims of the quake. The singer partnered with Proplr and Project Medishare, a non-profit organization providing human, technical, and medical resources on the ground in Haiti, for the fundraiser. Bieber is offering a trip for two people to Las Vegas, which includes flights, hotel accommodations, tickets to his concert at the T-Mobile arena, as well as a meet-and-greet experience.

In addition to the aforementioned treats, the singer announced that an exclusive event in New York during the week of September 12 would be included in the fundraiser. “@Medishare4Haiti is on the ground providing critical medical care and distributing food and hygiene kits to families affected by the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti,” Bieber wrote in a post on Twitter according to Billboard. “We have set up an auction with @Proplr to raise funds for their lifesaving work.”

The singer’s fans can also earn themselves some exclusive merch if they donate to the fundraiser. The singer joins Lil Baby and Jackboy who recently announced they would team up to build a hospital in Haiti as well as donate $100,000 to relief efforts. Future also announced a benefit concert with guest performances from Lil Uzi Vert and more.

You can read more about the fundraiser on Proplr’s website here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.