Justin Quiles is stepping in 2023 with new music. On Friday (January 13), the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter teamed up with Myke Towers for his intoxicating love song “Whiskey y Coco.” Women of all shapes and sizes star in Quiles’ music video.

Quiles is a star in reggaeton music both as an artist and a songwriter. He has co-penned hits like Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii” and Rosalía’s “Saoko.” Quiles has also scored global hits under his own name with “Loco” and “Colorín Colorado.” For his first taste of new music this year, he is now joining forces with Puerto Rican rapper Towers in “Whiskey y Coco.”

“For me, doing this track with Justin was an honor because he is one of the most respected songwriters in the game, as well as being an artist,” Towers said in a statement. “It is the first time that El Young King (Towers) and La Nueva Promesa (Quiles) get together and in the song you can feel the essence of Puerto Rico very strongly!”

“Whiskey y Coco” is Quiles’ ode to the popular drink combination in Puerto Rico. In the reggaeton romp with an electronic touch, Quiles sings about an empowered woman that’s got him love drunk. Towers comes through with a fiery guest verse that turns up the heat of their feel-good track. In the video, a diverse cast of women are shown vibing to the song throughout Puerto Rico. Their beauty is highlighted as Quiles and Towers sweetly serenade them.

