Maybe it’s the stage in Katy Perry’s career where she begins a pivot toward more entertainment focused work than music? After all, the pop star has been focusing on her new baby and relationship with Orlando Bloom, but still taking the stage several times a week in Vegas to keep performing her hits for the audiences who love seeing her musical-like act.

In a similar vein, AP News reported today that Perry has signed on to narrate a podcast about the life of actress and icon Elizabeth Taylor. Dubbed Elizabeth The First, the 10-episode show is produced by produced by Perry, House of Taylor — the repository that handles Elizabeth’s legacy and estate — and Imperative. It will focus on Taylor’s role as “the original influencer,” along with her advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness, and support for the LGBTQ community. It is also set to include “rare stories from people who knew her best.”

Here’s what Katy had to show about the show: “Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour. I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honour to be able to share her story in this way.” As for House Of Taylor, they said her story is a “timely” one. “We believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences,” the estate said in a statement. “Her story is timely. And, we’re excited for people to hear about her in a different light and see her the way we do.”

The podcast is slated to debut this spring on all major platforms.