Katy Perry, over the past few years, has treated fans to her Las Vegas residency — where she performed her career-spanning hits. Now, in a new interview with Good Morning America, the pop star and American Idol judge revealed that she has some new “light and bright” music in the works.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy,” Perry revealed during the interview. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life” she added. “I will be back, but let me get this right.”

Perry’s last album, Smile, dropped during the summer of 2020. The following year, she kicked off her Resorts World performances in December 2021, but they are coming to an end this November.

“I love straddling the line about being able to entertain the adult watcher and also bring joy and playfulness to the young watcher,” she shared about her residency. “I’ll never forget that energy. I’ll never forget the joy. I’ll never forget the happiness.”

Despite it closing up shop, Perry’s fans still have something sweet to look forward to.