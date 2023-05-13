It’s going to be a busy summer for Kelly Clarkson. In addition to her upcoming album, Chemistry, as well as a Vegas residency, Clarkson is set to move her talk show from Los Angeles to New York City for its upcoming fifth season. However, while Clarkson often presents a happy, kind demeanor, some members of the show’s staff have alleged toxicity behind the scenes.

Though much of the staff have said that Clarkson herself was unaware of the alleged toxicity and mistreatment of the staff, the “Mine” singer has taken to Instagram to address these allegations. She noted that upon the move to New York City, she and the show’s staff will undergo a special leadership training, in order to ensure kindness throughout the show’s operations.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” she said. “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard or disrespected on this show is unacceptable. I have always been and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a moved to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

She continued, saying, “Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

You can see Clarkson’s Instagram post above.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.