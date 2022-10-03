Kenia Os is stepping into a new era of her career with the “Mía Mía” video that was released on Friday (September 30). The Mexican pop star also announced that she is embarking on her first US tour next year.

In the past year, Os has emerged as one of the Mexico’s most promising new artists. She translated her breakthrough as a YouTuber and influencer into a viable pop career. With the release of her debut album Cambios De Luna in March, Os broke the record for the most first-day streams for an LP in Mexico. She has also maintained her strong social media following with over 46 million followers across all the platforms that she’s on.

For her new single “Mía Mía,” Os worked with hit-maker JonTheProducer, who was at the helm of massive songs by Kali Uchis, Jennifer Lopez, and Becky G. Os embraces trap beats with an electronica edge as she tells an ex to get lost. While cutting the guy down to size in Spanish, she also spreads a fierce message of self-love. The video is next level with Os owning her pop stardom among futuristic visual effects. She debuted her new persona for her upcoming K23 album.

“‘Mía Mía’ was the first song we wrote,” Os said in a statement. “We had it in mind that this was going to be part of a new project and that it could literally be a universe of possibilities. With ‘Mía Mía’ I was able to imagine the visual aspect that we can now present to you, in addition to the story we wanted to create for the videos and the ‘K23’ character which is an extension of myself.”

Early next year, Os will be touring the US for the first time with her K23 Tour. The US leg kicks off on February 22 in San Diego. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now and you can buy yours here.

02/22 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

02/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/25 — El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

03/08 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/10 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/11 — McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts

03/12 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

03/15 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/17 — DC @ The Howard Theatre

03/18 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/24 — Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

03/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

03/26 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC