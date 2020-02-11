King Princess Embodies Her ‘Cheap Queen’ Persona In The ‘Ohio’ Video

King Princess is currently on tour in support of her recently-released debut record Cheap Queen. But King Princess, the moniker of Mikaela Straus, has more up her sleeve. Straus has been debuting Cheap Queen b-sides on tour and is gearing up to bring the unreleased tracks together on the record Cheap Queen: Deluxe. Ahead of the deluxe album’s release, King Princess debuted a video to the fan-favorite “Ohio.”

Directed by Cody Critcheloe, the visual opens with King Princess taking the stage dressed in her Cheap Queen garb. To a group of rowdy men, Straus emulates a ’20s-era lounge singer and croons her lyrics with sensual inflection. “How’s it been in Ohio, babe? / Do you think about me when you’re going home? / Cause I been getting rich / But everything I love is broke,” Straus sings. The singer then rips off her wig and is transported on stage to LA’s The Wiltern, accompanied by noisy electric guitars. Straus proceeds to absolutely shred on stage, positioning herself as a modern-day rockstar.

Ahead of debuting the “Ohio” video, King Princess announced she will be joining Harry Styles on his world tour in support of his recent record Fine Line.

Watch the video to “Ohio” above. Below, find King Princess’ Cheap Queen: Deluxe tracklist.

1. “Tough On Myself”

2. “Useless Phrases”

3. “Cheap Queen”

4. “Ain’t Together”

5. “Do You Wanna See Me Crying?”

6. “Homegirl”

7. Prophet

8. “Isabel’s Moment” Feat Tobias Jesso Jr.

9. “Trust Nobody”

10. “Watching My Phone”

11. “You Destroyed My Heart”

12. “Hit The Back”

13. “If You Think It’s Love”

14. “Back Of A Cab”

15. “All Dressed”

16. “Forget About It”

17. “Best Friend”

18. “Ohio”

Cheap Queen: Deluxe is out 2/14 via Zelig/Columbia. Pre-order it here.