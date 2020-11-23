King Princess Releases Her Favorite Song She’s Ever Written, ‘Pain’

The wheels appear to be turning on a follow-up to King Princess’ 2019 album Cheap Queen. She dropped the new single “Only Time Makes It Human” in October and now she’s back with “Pain,” a fun, upbeat tune that’s deceptively pessimistic about her love life.

She spoke about the song with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying:

“‘Pain’ is cool because… It’s probably my favorite song I’ve ever written. It makes me so happy when I listened to it. I haven’t gotten sick of it. I like when it’s on in the background or my girlfriend just did my new video, she was… I had to hear it a bajillion times through the editing process. I was just like, ‘This song makes me so happy.’ And I think what I love about it is it’s got that f*cking piano. It’s the ultimate George Michael meets Erotica-era Madonna meets an incredible remix if you’re in a gay club that makes you uncomfortable and horny.”

She also discussed waiting to release new music, saying, “Well, first of all, I totally respect anyone releasing music all the time, but I was just… between the global pandemic, and then a massive racial movement, I just didn’t feel like it was appropriate to be releasing music, just for me, personally, until time was right. And then early fall, end of summer, it was like, ‘OK, let’s start. Let’s put it out.’ I feel like there’s some room, and some breathing room to put out music and I just want to be respectful.”

Listen to “Pain” above.