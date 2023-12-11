La Cruz is making gay love in reggaeton music go mainstream, as the rising Venezuelan star had a breakthrough year thanks to his hit “Quítate La Ropa.” The music video that features men perreando, or twerking, to La Cruz’s reggaeton romp went viral during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Now he is proving there’s space for the queer community in the largely hetero genre year-round. “I’m super excited because I didn’t expect this,” La Cruz says about his success. “I believe people have empathized a lot with my musical project in a beautiful way. I’m very grateful for that.” Reggaeton music has a history of excluding and putting down people in the LGBTQ+ community. Times have changed in the past few years with queer women like Young Miko, Villano Antillano, and RaiNao becoming leading voices in the genre. What was missing in reggaeton on a similar level as the aforementioned acts was a gay man singing to other men. That all changed when La Cruz came along. La Cruz, who was born Alfonso La Cruz in Venezuela, first started singing about men in his debut album Hawaira, which was released in November 2022. It was his follow-up release, “Quítate La Ropa,” that would put him on the map and draw attention to his work as a gay groundbreaker in the genre. Since then, La Cruz has amassed many new fans, including Karol G and Omar Apollo. Over Zoom, he caught up with Uproxx about his wild past year, normalizing “regayton,” and what’s next. Why did you relocate from Venezuela to Madrid, Spain? I moved to Spain from Venezuela due to the [economic] crisis. I went through a very difficult time because of the crisis going on in my country. I also didn’t see a future for my music in Venezuela because it’s very complicated in Latin America to be openly gay. Spain is one of the countries that is more accepting of us. I came here in an unexpected way, I fell in love with this city, and I started working on my music here. I’ve stayed very connected with Latin America, of course. I always have to represent Venezuela proudly because that’s my birth country. Can you tell us about the moment you decided that you were going to be open about being gay in your music?

I’ve never said this before, but everything happened at a songwriting camp. When I was talking with a boy and I was in the studio, my producer asked us to write about something different. I told him, “I’m going through this situation where I like a boy outside of the country and because of COVID, I’m far away from him.” I remember my producer told me without mincing his words, “Let’s write about that.” I wrote about that boy I liked and I felt very comfortable and free from doing that. From that moment, I began to write from one man to another man. What was the inspiration behind your debut album Hawaira? It’s different experiences in my life that deal with love and heartbreak. I went to the studio little by little without knowing that I would make an album. When I realized I had all the songs ready, I grouped them together under the name Hawaira because that’s the city that I grew up in. It’s a part of me. I want people to listen to the album with total freedom to allow themselves to feel good and to understand that we’re free to love who we want to love. At the end of the day, we all need to be happy. How did the song “Quítate La Ropa” come together? I remember we were in the studio and we wanted to make a super spicy song for partying. My producer had worked on a demo. I started writing lyrics to it with my co-writers and “Quítate La Ropa” came out of that. It’s a very daring and fun song for partying. It was incredible because we went viral on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. People accepted the song with a lot of love. What did you think when Karol G and Omar Apollo followed you on Instagram after the success of “Quítate La Ropa”?