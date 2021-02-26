Yesterday, the horrific news that some thieves had shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker in order to steal her dogs, and the walker was in the hospital in critical condition. Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs “no questions asked,” and her father Joe Germanotta spoke with Fox News about the missing pitbulls, Koji and Gustav, asking fans to help them “help us catch these creeps.”

Gaga has not issued a public statement, and is busy making sure her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is ok following the unexpectedly violent situation. Fischer is expected to make a full recovery, and according to TMZ, his family issued a statement of thanks for Gaga’s support. Check out their statement below:

Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Ryan, and the quick return of Gaga’s dogs.