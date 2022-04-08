Lady Gaga Grammys 2022
Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Shooting Suspect Was Released ‘Due To A Clerical Error’

In February of last year, the news broke that thieves shot Lady Gaga‘s dog walker Ryan Fischer and stole two of her dogs, Koji and Gustav. He was out with the dogs just before 10 p.m. in Los Angeles when a gunman shot him and made off with two of the three dogs that were being walked together.

The accused suspect is 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, and he was released Wednesday “due to a clerical error.” The police are now searching for him. “The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Shortly after the shooting last year, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs “no questions asked.” At the same time, Fischers’ family issued a statement that Fischer was recovering. It also included an appreciation for Gaga’s support: “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset,” they said. “Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”

