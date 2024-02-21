In 2019, Fortnite was the highest-earning video game in the world, ultimately bringing in about $1.8 billion in revenue that year. Like many entertainment crazes, though, it took a minute for some of the adults in the room to catch on: That October, Lady Gaga posted a now-classic tweet that reads, “What’s fortnight.”

Now, in 2024, Gaga very clearly knows what Fortnite is… and how to spell it.

Yesterday (February 20), she quote-tweeted her old tweet and added two things. First, the post is captioned simply, “*fortnite,” correcting her previous spelling error. Second, the post also includes a teaser image that indicates some collaboration between her and Fortnite Festival is coming on February 22.

This link-up has been a long time coming, as this isn’t the first time Gaga has been associated with Fortnite. In May 2021, a leak revealed that a Gaga skin for the game was apparently in the works. It was also reported at the time that Fortnite was previously planning on an in-game Gaga concert for December 2020, which ultimately never happened.

As for what exactly Gaga and Fortnite Festival have coming up, all we have to go on for now is Gaga’s teaser image, so it’s hard to know for sure at the moment. It looks like we’ll find out soon, though.