When it comes to major events, Lady Gaga usually trots out some sort of wild head-turning outfit. That’s not always the case though, like today, when she sang the National Anthem during Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration. She did find a way to put her own spin on the formal occasion, though, by wearing a giant golden broach as part of her otherwise tame outfit. After the ceremony, Gaga took to Twitter to give some backstory about the large ornamental piece.

Sharing a photo of it, Gaga explained what it depicts and her reasoning for choosing it, writing, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Ahead of her performance, she also took a moment to share a statement on social media, writing, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”