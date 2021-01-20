Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga Explains The Hopeful Meaning Behind The Giant Gold Brooch She Wore To The Inauguration

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

When it comes to major events, Lady Gaga usually trots out some sort of wild head-turning outfit. That’s not always the case though, like today, when she sang the National Anthem during Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration. She did find a way to put her own spin on the formal occasion, though, by wearing a giant golden broach as part of her otherwise tame outfit. After the ceremony, Gaga took to Twitter to give some backstory about the large ornamental piece.

Sharing a photo of it, Gaga explained what it depicts and her reasoning for choosing it, writing, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

Ahead of her performance, she also took a moment to share a statement on social media, writing, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

Topics: #Lady GagaTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×