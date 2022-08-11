Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tour 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga Got Hit On The Head By A Mexican Pharmacy Mascot Doll On Stage In What Is Apparently A Tradition

TwitterMusic News Editor

On August 6, Lady Gaga performed at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. As she has done on her Chromatica Ball tour, she closed her encore with “Hold My Hand,” her song from Top Gun: Maverick. As she sang the track, though, she was struck on the head by an object thrown from the audience. Thankfully, it was a soft object, a doll, and Gaga was unfazed, continuing to perform through it.

As Stereogum notes, a Twitter user claimed credit for the throw, sharing photos of the doll they threw and writing (translated from Spanish), “From Mexico to Toronto,” and adding in another tweet (also translated), “Out of nerves I didn’t record when I threw it hahahaha, sorry @ladygaga.”

The doll is of Dr. Simi, the mascot of Mexican pharmacy chain Farmacias Similares. Throwing Dr. Simi dolls on stage (but not necessarily at the performer’s head) has apparently become a new concert tradition in Mexico since last year. The character is popular enough that in 2018, a Mexican 3-year-old generated some attention for their Dr. Simi-themed birthday party.

All in all, Gaga fared better than Kid Cudi did at the Rolling Loud festival in July, when he cut his set short after fans kept throwing things at him despite his stern warning.

