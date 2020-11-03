Like many celebrities, Lady Gaga has been a vocal supporter of Joe Biden during this election cycle, and she helped give his campaign one more pre-election push by joining him at his Pennsylvania rally yesterday.

She performed solo piano renditions of “Shallow” and “You And I,” but before that, she gave an impassioned speech, in which she made reference to Trump’s infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” remark, saying, “Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do. And to all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe, he’s a good person. Thank you.”

Watch the performance above and find the full text of Gaga’s speech below.