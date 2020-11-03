Like many celebrities, Lady Gaga has been a vocal supporter of Joe Biden during this election cycle, and she helped give his campaign one more pre-election push by joining him at his Pennsylvania rally yesterday.
She performed solo piano renditions of “Shallow” and “You And I,” but before that, she gave an impassioned speech, in which she made reference to Trump’s infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” remark, saying, “Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do. And to all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe, he’s a good person. Thank you.”
Watch the performance above and find the full text of Gaga’s speech below.
“Hello everybody. How are you feeling? I know, it’s a lot. This is a big one, Pennsylvania. So if you’re here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden. I know I believe in Joe Biden. You probably already believe he’s the right choice over Donald Trump. You don’t need me to tell you why. Because, like me, you’ve experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart, without any doubt, that Joe Biden is the right choice.
So, I’m gonna keep this very simple. If you believe in Joe Biden, and you haven’t already voted, make a plan to get to the polls tomorrow. Turnout is going to be critical. Get there early. Get there as early as you can. Wait it out, pack food, dress warm. Anything you might need. If you’re standing, if you want to sit in line, charge your phone. Bring a friend, or two. Bring your neighbor. A member of your family. And together, cast a vote for your country and be willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for what you believe in. This is your vote.
And guess what? We need all of you to vote. I know you’ve seen the polls. The record number of early and mail-in votes. It’s tempting to feel comfortable and confident and sit back, but now is not a time to feel confident and sit back. Right now it’s time for action. It’s time to muster our energy. Every ounce of us, every ounce of hope and optimism and enthusiasm. Every ounce of fear and frustration and discouragement. Now is a time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does.
I want to remind you. Listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania. We need you. We need your family, we need your friends. We need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do. And to all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe, he’s a good person. Thank you.”