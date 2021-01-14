Lady Gaga Will Sing The National Anthem At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

It was revealed yesterday that people like Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato will perform during a Joe Biden inauguration TV special. As for the inauguration itself, there’s going to be some musical talent there, too: Lady Gaga has been tapped to sing the National Anthem. Gaga famously sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is also set to deliver a musical performance at the ceremony.

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here! 🥳 Invocation – Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @ladygaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Benediction – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

Gaga is not a surprising pick, as she gave Biden’s presidential campaign her enthusiastic support. She performed at a pre-election rally of his in November and gave a speech that concluded, “To all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe, he’s a good person. Thank you.” She has also pushed for Trump to be impeached, tweeting recently, “I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election–the #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him. He incited domestic terror–how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism.”