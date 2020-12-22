Over the course of the year, Lana Del Rey has gradually dropped tidbits of information about her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club. She declared earlier this year that it would be released in September, but the month came and went without the album. In October, however, she shared a new song, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” Now, she has given fans another reason to look forward to 2021, as she has announced a new video for the album’s title track with a teaser clip.

The video includes rapidly changing shots of Del Rey dressed as a cheerleader, some summer-themed B-roll, and what looks like Del Rey as a werewolf, given that she has fangs and is hanging out with an actual wolf. The clip also shows somebody (presumably Del Rey, although the person’s face isn’t clearly visible) in outfits that are more revealing than what Del Rey has traditionally worn in her professional endeavors. The full video is set to be released on January 11.

Del Rey recently noted that she plans to release a covers album on Christmas to make up for the Chemtrails delay, writing, “[There is a] 16-week delay on the vinyl process, so in the meantime, I’m going to give you a digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas because I can’t get the record plants to open until March 5. That probably goes for a lot of people out there.”

Watch the teaser clip above.