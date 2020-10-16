Lana Del Rey is currently working on her Norman F*cking Rockwell follow-up, an album that she’s been teasing over the past couple of months. Despite the teases, she has yet to give fans a time frame for when they can expect the new album. However, it seems like it will be sooner than later as the singer unveils the album’s lead single, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” Sharing her first solo single of the year, Lana delivers her latest track, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” The track finds her speaking to an unknown love interest that she has seemingly known for only a short time. Despite this, Del Rey is prepared to run off with them and live out the enjoyable future she envisions with them.

The single arrives after Lana Del Rey revealed its title in an update about her Chemtrails Over The Country Club album last month. In the update, which she gave from the set of the music video for the album’s title track, she said the album would be “coming out soon,” but in the music industry, “soon” can mean anywhere between three months and three years. If the album arrives by the end of the year, it would be Del Rey’s second project of the year following her Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass poetry book.

On a more recent note, Del Rey joined Matt Maeson for a gentle remix of his “Hallucinogenics” track.

You can listen to “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” in the video above.