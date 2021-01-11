Yesterday, Lana Del Rey shared the art and tracklist for her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, a reveal that probably didn’t go how Del Rey envisioned. Regardless, she’s pressing on with the promotional cycle, and today, she has released the album’s title track.

It’s a slow, pensive number, and like much of Del Rey’s music, it conjures vivid scenes, with lyrics like, “I’m on the run with you, my sweet love / There’s nothing wrong contemplating God / Under the chemtrails over the country club / Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool / Me and my sister just playing it cool / Under the chemtrails over the country club.”

She also shared a video for the clip, and it features Del Rey in a nostalgic setting, driving an old Mercedes convertible dressed in clothes from decades ago, albeit with a touch of modern via a mask (the one that drew criticism recently). Partway through the clip, things take a jarring and creepy twist that involves wolves, fire, and some paranormal humans.

In a conversation with Jack Antonoff for Interview in September, Antonoff asked Del Rey if she feels like she’s “revisiting the past” on the new album. Her response included some of her thoughts on the title track, saying, “Not so much where I’ve been, but more like where I’m going. It makes me anxious listening to it, because I know it’s going to be a hard road to get to where I want to be, to do what I want to do. A lot of that’s going to involve writing classes and being uncomfortable in new places with not many friends and raising my dogs and my cats and my chickens alone. It’s going to be work. I hear Chemtrails and I think ‘work,’ but I also think of my stunning girlfriends, who so much of the album is about, and my beautiful siblings. ‘Chemtrails’ is the title track because it mentions them all and it mentions wanting so much to be normal and realizing that when you have an overactive, eccentric mind, a record like Chemtrails is just what you’re going to get.”

Watch the “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” video above.

Chemtrails Over The Country Club is out 3/19 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.