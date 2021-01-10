After lots of delays, it looks like Lana Del Rey’s next album Chemtrails Over The Country Club is finally on track for release. Though one of the most recent updates the singer shared was that she broke her arm while skating — and not to read into her cast as symbolism — today she’s shared both the artwork and the tracklist for the forthcoming record.

Initially, the album title was introduced back in May, and was to come out in September before she let fans know it would be delayed. One of the first songs for the album, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” came out in October but there’s been a delay in new material since then. She’s been teasing a video for the title track of the record for a while now, and that song is finally coming out tomorrow.

On Instagram today she gave fans even more of an indication of what the album would be like by sharing a casual, black and white photograph that is the artwork, and another two images with the tracklist.

1. “White Dress”

2. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

3. “Tulsa Jesus Freak”

4. “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”

5. “Wild At Heart”

6. “Dark But Just A Game”

7. “Not All Who Wander Are Lost”

8. “Yosemite”

9. “Breaking Up Slowly”

10. “Dance Till We Die”

11. “For Free”

Tune in tomorrow for the title track, which looks like it has a 1920s theme according to a final Instagram post: