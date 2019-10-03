Lana Del Rey Covers Joni Mitchell Live, And She Wants To Record A Whole Covers Album

Lana Del Rey has been on a tear when it comes to covers lately. Her new album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, includes a rendition of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” In recent months, she has also covered Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch” (for Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark) and Ariana Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” (for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge). Now she has busted out yet another cover: Last night in Seattle, she took to the piano and performed Joni Mitchell’s “For Free,” which originally appears on her 1970 album Ladies Of The Canyon.

There might be more covers to come as well. In a new Los Angeles Times interview, Del Rey said she has been considering the idea of recording a covers album: “Somewhere in the back of my mind, I’ve been coordinating this concept covers album called Pacific Blue. It would be a very low-key thing, like acoustic Beach Boys stuff, Elvis, Chris Isaak. People usually think your career is over when you record a covers album or a Christmas album. But my musician friends and I are always playing covers. We could probably do that album in a week.”

Watch Del Rey cover Mitchell’s “For Free” above, and read her full Los Angeles Times interview here. Also find our review of Norman F*cking Rockwell here.