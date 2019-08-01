Lana Del Rey Goes Green Screen Surfing In Her ‘Norman F*cking Rockwell’ Album Trailer

08.01.19

In not much time at all, Lana Del Rey fans went from having not a lot of info about her upcoming album Norman F*cking Rockwell to having a whole trove of new information. Since yesterday, Del Rey has confirmed that the album will be out on August 30, and she also shared the cover art and tracklist, as well as her first set of tour dates in support of the record. Today brings more Norman F*cking Rockwell news, as Del Rey has shared a three-minute trailer for the album.

The clip begins with a narrator saying, “In the beginning, there was the sun. Nothing but the sun moving through the heavens. Covering the surface of the earth were seas, and the seas were turmoil. With civilization, there came the surfer, with his urge to conquer these moving walls of water.” When the speaker gets to the bit about surfing is when we see green-screen footage of Lana Del Rey and a bodybuilder sharing a board and “surfing” together. From there, the trailer shows appropriately vintage-looking B-roll of Del Rey and other aesthetic things as snippets of songs from the album play.

Watch the Norman F*cking Rockwell album trailer above.

Norman F*cking Rockwell is out 8/30 via Interscope/Polydor.

