Lana Del Rey Announces Her First 2019 Tour Dates In Support Of ‘Norman F*cking Rockwell’

Music News Editor
08.01.19

After much waiting, Lana Del Rey finally confirmed some concrete details about her upcoming album Norman F*cking Rockwell yesterday: She shared the cover art and tracklist, and revealed that it will be released on August 30. Now, not long after that, Del Rey has also announced her first tour dates in support of the record.

She’ll make a stop in New York in late September before heading to the west coast over the next couple weeks, with shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Promotional materials refer to these dates as “Leg One,” so there are surely more to come.

The Norman F*cking Rockwell tracklist features a handful of singles she’s released over the past year: “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It,” and her recent cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.”

Check out Del Rey’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/21 — Wantagh, NY Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater
09/30 — Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena
10/02 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Norman F*cking Rockwell is out 8/30 via Interscope/Polydor.

