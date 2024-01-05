Coachella is a big deal, which means that since the 2024 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, there’s going to be speculation about who’s on it. Indeed, the rumor mill is churning , which begs the question:

Is Lana Del Rey headlining Coachella 2024?

A new report from HITS Daily Double says, “Rumor has it that Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator are confirmed to headline Coachella 2024, which is slated for 4/12-14 and 4/19-21 at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, Calif.” It also notes, “Doja Cat is believed to be the third headliner, though we’re told she is not yet confirmed.”

It’s important to note that this post doesn’t cite any sources beyond rumors, so nothing here is official, and neither Del Rey nor anybody associated with her have said anything about her headlining Coachella this year. Furthermore, widely shared Coachella rumors have been wrong before, of course: Around this time last year, it was rumored that Justin Bieber would be headlining the fest, and of course, he didn’t.

In the absence of an official lineup reveal, though, rumors are bound to fill the void.

As far as festivals that Del Rey is actually confirmed to be a part of, she’s set to headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals this year.