Last week, Lana Del Rey was announced as one of three Coachella 2024 headliners. As evidenced by Blackpink and Frank Ocean last year, headlining Coachella does not necessarily mean an artist is in album cycle, but Del Rey appears to be prepared to release something.

Late Wednesday night, January 17, Del Rey posted an unreleased song snippet to Instagram. “Henry, come on @lukerobert,” she captioned the Reel — tagging Luke Laird, who holds production and songwriting credits for Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, and many other country artists.

The acoustic ballad showcases Del Rey’s fluid vocal delivery, as she sings, “I mean, Henry, come on / Do you / Think I’d really choose it? / All this off and on / Henry, come on / I mean, baby, come on / Do you / Think I’d really lose it on ya? / If you did nothing wrong / Henry, come on / Last call, hey, y’all / Hang his hat up on the wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone / Come on and giddy-up.”

It’s giving Ally and Jackson Maine vibes, which is, of course, the utmost compliment. Over on Reddit, people are bracing for what they feel is an inevitable country album from Del Rey.

Unrelated but semi-related because it also appeared on Del Rey’s Instagram Story: Del Rey either received a gift from Kim Kardashian or is collaborating with SKIMS, as she posted a photo of a SKIMS box alongside the message, “Warning: things are about to get crazy… For a long time.”

If Del Rey drops another album, it will follow March 2023’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, one of Uproxx’s “Best Albums Of 2023.” It’s nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Alternative Music Album at next month’s 2024 Grammys.