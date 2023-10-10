Lana Del Rey recently stumbled upon a post made by a Christian influencer who accused her of witchcraft — and had some thoughts of her own. In the video, the user, Traci Coston, tries to claim that, from a video of people falling over in the crowd at Del Rey’s show, it was from supernatural forces. And not just a typical chain stumble.

“This is not normal,” Coston tells people in the video’s voiceover.

Del Rey decided to push back against the witchcraft claims. “B*tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” she responded to Coston. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

Hilariously, the pop star also liked the post. Del Rey has been open in the past about practicing witchcraft, especially in 2017 when she claimed that she was going to use it against Trump — and encouraged fans online to participate.

“At the stroke of midnight,” she tweeted. “Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23… Ingredients can b found online.”

But she has also expressed her place in religion. On Del Rey’s last album, she brought in a pastor named Judah Smith for “Judah Smith Interlude.” Who’s to say she can’t have a little fun with both?

Check out Del Rey’s response to Coston’s video below.