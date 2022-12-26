Lasso Honored His Late Grandmother With His Heartfelt ‘Oma’ Video

Lasso is paying tribute to his late grandmother. On Christmas Eve, the rising Venezuelan singer released the music video for his heartfelt song “Oma” that’s named after his abuela.

esta es mi abuela Oma que sin duda alguna, fue mi segunda mamá. un 23/6/19 me escribió un mensaje que no respondí y el día siguiente sufrió un derrame cerebral que la dejó vegetal hasta que murió. esta canción que sale mañana es mi carta de despedida. OMA

24/12/22

6pm 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/PIYbMe3oxJ — lasso🏃‍♂️✂️ (@LassoMusica) December 23, 2022

To close out the year, Lasso wrote a song in honor his grandmother Oma. He also shared his final Whatsapp texts with her and expressed his regret for not responding to her last message.

“This is my grandmother Oma who, without a doubt, was my second mother,” Lasso wrote on Twitter. “On 6/23/19 she wrote me a message that I didn’t respond to and the next day she suffered a stroke that left her a vegetative state until she died. This song that comes out tomorrow is my farewell letter.”

“Oma” is a stripped-down ballad with Lasso singing along to the strumming of his guitar. Though he laments not cherishing his last moments with his grandmother, he thanks her for being his strength during difficult times. In the music video for the beautiful ode to his abuela, he plays the song at a campfire and witnesses a shooting star. “Only those who are forgotten die and I’ll never forget you,” he wrote in the YouTube comments.

This year, Lasso wrapped-up his Algodón World Tour that included stops in the US. In October, he performed “Subtítulos” live with Danna Paola in Mexico.

In 2021, Lasso received a Latin Grammy nominee for Best New Artist. Though he didn’t win, he used the motivation from the nomination to score one of the biggest hits of this year. 2022 proved to be Lasso’s breakthrough year with thanks to his global hit “Ojos Marones.” The song has amassed over 175 million streams on Spotify. Later, Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra joined him on the remix.