Lauren Jauregui is confronting her emotions head on with her new single, “Trust Issues.” The slow, heart-wrenching song finds Jauregui grappling with the way that her lack of trust has impacted her relationships — even if they haven’t done anything to warrant it.

“When I was young my mama told me, ‘Loving can be lonely / Not everyone’s like you, ain’t got the heart that you do’ / But I had to learn the hard way, lessons can be costly / And I spent more than I had, all of that didn’t last,” she sets the scene in the opening lines.

Then, she offers an apology to those impacted by her trust issues. “I’m sorry if you think I’m standoffish / I swear it’s not true / I’m guarded and I know it / Oh, darlin’, don’t mean to be cruel,” Jauregui adds.

As for the music video, directed by Farah Idrees, it finds Jauregui going through the motions of the song creation process. She’s writing lyrics in her notebook, doing a take into the studio mic, working on production with her team, and getting her makeup done. The film camera-style nature of the video also elevates the behind-the-scenes feeling, as fans get a glimpse of the process that goes into Jauregui’s work.

Check out Lauren Jauregui’s “Trust Issues” above.