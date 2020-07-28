Lauv Laments His Self-Sabotaging Ways On The Emotional ‘Love Somebody’

A lot of artists have used their time in lockdown to be productive, and one of them is Lauv. A month ago, he dropped a surprise EP, Without You, which he worked on while in quarantine. He shared a video for the EP-opening track, “Dishes,” and now he is back with a new visual for the four-song collection’s closer, “Love Somebody.”

The video mostly consists of Lauv hugging a love interest, whose face the viewer never sees, as he sings the emotional track. On the chorus, Lauv explains his unfortunate tendency to sabotage relationships that seem to be going well, singing, “Every time I think I love somebody / Always find a way to throw it all away / I don’t ever wanna hurt nobody / I don’t wanna be the one to say / That we gotta have a conversation / I don’t wanna watch the tears roll down your face / No, I hurt you and I, I’m sorry / All I wanted was to love somebody.”

Between “Dishes” and “Love Somebody,” Lauv linked up with Ellie Goulding for a big-time collaboration, “Slow Grenade.” The song is set to appear on Goulding’s upcoming album, Brightest Blue, which comes out this fall.

Watch the “Love Somebody” video above.