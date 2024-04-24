Lauv is inviting us into the new chapter of his life. Last year, Lauv identified as sexually fluid in a letter to fans. Today (April 24), he has shared his new single, “Potential,” on which he fully embraces himself.

On “Potential,” Lauv ponders the thought of getting close with a longtime friend. A poppy, queer bop arriving just in time for a sweet, sexy summer, “Potential” signifies new beginnings for Lauv.

“Oh, damn, I think we got potential / I call it how I see it, and I see it in my mental / Like, damn, I know we could be special / I’ll sell you on the vision, but this heart is not for rental / Like, damn, don’t mean no disrespectful / I know you’re with somebody, but your body shouldn’t settle,” Lauv sings on the song’s chorus.

Though Lauv has many love songs in his catalog, including his viral hit “I Like Me Better,” he has been teasing the song on social media over the course of the past few months, noting that it’s his first song about a guy.

‘Potential’ is about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” Lauv shares. “It’s the beginning of my next, most authentic chapter, and I can’t wait to share this and everything that’s coming next.”

The song’s accompanying video features Lauv dancing through a room, guided by dancers symbolizing his thoughts and emotions, as they all lead him to a special person.

You can see the video for “Potential” above.