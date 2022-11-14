Following their upbeat, bass bumping, twerk-enducing leading single “ANTIFRAGILE,” LE SSERAFIM slows it down a bit in a surprise release.

After a successful promotional run of their second EP, HYBE’s Source Music quintet celebrated the end of their ANTIFRAGLE era by dropping an alluring music video for their supporting title track “Impurities” earlier today. Dressed all in white, members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae channel their inner dreamy ’90s and Y2K R&B pop stars in a performance video filled with tantalizing visuals that depict the process of mixing impurities with clean-cut choreography.

According to a press release, the B-side track “shares the hurt and impurities they have endured throughout their journey and how these are medals of the times they withstood and have overcome.” Co-written by member Yunjin, “Impurities” is also the theme song for HYBE’s upcoming original story (in the form of a webtoon and web fiction) Crimson Heart.

The release of “Impurities” comes after the news of ANTIFRAGILE breaking into the Billboard 200 chart at No. 14, making them the fastest K-pop girl group to ever do so after six months into their debut.

Last week, it was revealed through HYBE’s 2023 plans that the “FEARLESS” artists will be gearing up for a world tour next year. However, no further details were provided.