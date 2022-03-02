When Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, her body became the subject of conversation. Often posing nude in her Instagram photos, Lizzo is comfortable in her body, and even proclaimed “I am body goals” on her 2021 Cardi B-assisted single “Rumors.”

In a recent interview with People, Lizzo called herself a “body icon” and expressed hopes to change beauty standards as we know them, saying:

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

In the same interview, Lizzo expressed the desire to be free from stereotypes, including “The funny, fat friend… Or the friend who is gonna beat your ass ’cause she’s big. Or it’s the big girl who’s insecure ’cause she’s big. I don’t think I’m the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we’ve been put in.”

This month, Lizzo is set to premiere her reality competition show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video, in which she searches for other “big grrrls” to join her troupe of background dancers.

