Louis Tomlinson has officially announced that he’s releasing his new All Of Those Voices documentary next month. Directed by Charlie Lightening and produced with 78 Productions and Trafalgar Releasing, fans will get the opportunity to catch it in select theaters on March 22.

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” Tomlinson shared on Instagram. “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words’.”

“From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis’ story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path,” the announcement on the official website reads. “The film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.”

Tickets for the All Of Those Voices screening go on sale starting February 22 at 9 a.m. ET, along with a list of the included theaters.

More information on Louis Tomlinson’s documentary is available here.