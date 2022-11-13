On the heels of his new album, Faith In The Future, Louis Tomlinson has been gearing up for line performances, as well as fan meet-ups. Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a little bit longer to get their copies of the album signed.

Following a performance last night (November 11), Tomlinson broke his arm. He revealed the news in a post on Instagram, reading:

“Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back, I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.

Tomlinson will embark on the Faith In The Future tour beginning next year. In a recent interview with Billboard, Tomlinson revealed that he wrote the album with touring and live performances in mind.

“I think actually, as much as this album is about the fans and about those live moments — when I listen back to this album, even today, what makes me proud is this is the record I want to make and I always wanted to make,” Tomlinson said. “So if I still have that feeling in two years, which I imagine I will, that’s how I want to remember it individually. That will definitely give me confidence for the rest of my career. And it already has. I really feel comfortable in what I’m doing and again, it all comes back to the fanbase. They’re the people who allow me to do what I want to do.”