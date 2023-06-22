Louis Tomlinson fans did not have it easy last night (June 21) at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. They went to see the former One Direction member perform, but the concert ended abruptly when the weather took a turn for the worse.

It started hailing and it was so intense that it left many concertgoers injured. The West Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter: “Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area.”

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

A photographer described the situation, “A freak hailstorm and flash flood hit Red Rocks tonight with golf ball sized hail while I was photographing the Louis T show. HUGE shoutout needs to go to the staff and medical teams at Red Rocks who were helping the injured as well as helping the fans be as safe as they could.”

A freak hailstorm and flash flood hit Red Rocks tonight with golf ball sized hail while I was photographing the Louis T show. HUGE shoutout needs to go to the staff and medical teams at Red Rocks who were helping the injured as well as helping the fans be as safe as they could. pic.twitter.com/hN37VoL5W7 — Nikolai Puc (@NikolaiPuc) June 22, 2023

The singer acknowledged it himself on social media, writing, “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

Earlier this year, Louis Tomlinson released a documentary about himself called All Of Those Voices. “This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” he shared on Instagram. “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words’.”