When in Rome, do as the Romans do. Ed Sheeran’s latest Instagram post suggests he knows that phrase. While appearing to enjoy a break from his Mathematics Tour, the “Bad Habits” singer joined his Academy of Country Music Awards duet partner Luke Combs for a friendly outing.

As the musicians enjoyed the beautiful sunset, Combs took a moment to teach Sheeran a good old-fashioned American tradition: how to shotgun a can of beer. In the video uploaded to Sheeran’s social media, he narrates what’s happening, saying, “Alright, for context, Luke is — what is it, shooting?”

Combs chimes in to correct Sheeran, replying, “Shotgunning.”

Sheeran turns back to the camera to continue, saying, “Luke is teaching me how to shotgun a beer.”

Combs tries to walk Sheeran through the delicate science that is shotgunning as delicately as possible. “You wanna be mindful of where your top is … you want this pointing at the sky,” says Combs.

The pair then proceed to chugging their cans of brew.

If Sheeran found shotgunning difficult, he should prepare himself for when he travels to Australia. Or maybe his friend Harry Styles can give him a run-through of how their beer-drinking tradition goes.

