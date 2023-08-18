Madison Beer Is Frozen In Time On Her Cinematic New Single ‘Spinnin’

Madison Beer is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album Silence Between Songs, arriving next month. “Home To Another One” was a sprawling, dreamlike meditation on an ex. Her new single “Spinnin'” is another intriguing taste of the record.

“This song is a reflection of a time when everything seemed to stand still,” Beer said in a statement. “I felt like every day was a cycle and I was stuck in such an anxious place, yet I could finally explore the thoughts and emotions in my head. I dreamed of a video that was cinematic and visually striking that brought those emotions to life, and I’m so proud of what we created.”

The existential ballad captures the singer’s disorientation as she ponders: “Did the world stop spinnin’? / Am I frozen in time? / ‘Cause the birds stopped singin’ / Are we flawed by design?” against a capricious sonic backdrop. It builds into a grand anthem, becoming a poignant pop whirlwind. The video reflects this, as Beer runs through a stagnant world — unmoving traffic and an empty field — not unlike the 2021 film The Worst Person In The World.

Watch the video for “Spinnin'” above.

Silence Between Songs is out 9/15 via Epic Records. Find more information here.